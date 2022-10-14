GhanaWeb Poll: Ofosu-Ampofo beats Asiedu Nketia in NDC chairmanship

Johnson Asiedu Nketia (left), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo (right)

According to a GhanaWeb Poll, the current National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, will beat the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to the chairmanship position of the party in the upcoming national executive election.

Almost 83,000 readers of GhanaWeb took part in the poll, which was held between Monday, October 10 and Friday, October 14, 2022.



The participants were asked whom they would vote for between Samuel Yaw Adusei (a former Ashanti Regional Minister), Asiedu Nkatia and Ofosu Ampofo, in the party’s national executive election which is scheduled for December 17.



Out of the over 82,000 participants, nearly 49,663, representing approximately 60 per cent of the respondents, said that Samuel Ofosu Ampofo should be retained in his position.



Most of the respondents, sharing why they voted for Ofosu Ampofu, said he had served the party well and deserved to be retained.



Some even argued that he should go unopposed.



“Hon. Ofosu Ampofo is very energetic. He's able to combine the role of the chairman and the organizer. So where the organizer becomes 'ineffective', he will still be able to perform that role in addition,” a respondent said.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a.k.a General Mosquito, came second in the poll with 27,162 votes representing approximately 33 per cent of the respondents.



The Asiedu Nketiah's supporters argued that he is the firebrand the party needs to beat the NPP in the 2024 elections.



“Asiedu Nketiah is a well-tested Politician who knows how to talk when even provoked. He has the charisma to lead NDC and has been in the party for so long to know the teething problems. He has no blemish, unlike Owusu Ampofo who is in court to answer that famous leaked audio. Even if NPP goes to opposition which is possible only if NDC do their homework well, an individual can resurrect the case so the party should be careful,” a respondent said.



The former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Yaw Adusei, came third with 4,158 votes, representing a little over 5 per cent of the respondents.



Over 2 per cent of the respondents (1,803 people) said that they have not decided yet as to whom they think should lead the NDC as the party prepares for the 2024 General Elections.



View a summary of the polls below:





