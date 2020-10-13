GhanaWeb Polls: 40% say Dzogbenuku’s PPP stands a chance against NDC, NPP

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is flagbearer of the Progressive People Party (PPP)

A number of respondents who took part in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb say the Progressive People Party (PPP), led by Brigitte Dzogbenuku stands a chance of making waves in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The results from the poll, which was conducted online via GhanaWeb.com between 8-12 October 2020 showed that some 3,544 votes representing 40.82% showed the woman-led PPP stands a chance in the elections.



Another woman-led political party in the race, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings’ National Democratic Party (NDP) polled 3.36% represented by 292 votes while the Ghana Freedom Party led by Madam Akua Donkor polled 1.90% represented by 165 votes.



See Results from the poll below:









Meanwhile, an earlier poll conducted by GhanaWeb for the month of June 2020 showed that John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stood a chance of winning against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7, 2020, general elections.



The poll which was conducted on June 16, 2020, revealed that 1,375 votes representing 90.64% tipped John Mahama for president against 127 votes representing 8.37% for Nana Akufo-Addo.



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President as part of a four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.



The likely to be keen contest will witness flagbearers of various political parties contest on a ballot for votes from the Ghanaian electorate.



Background

GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?



This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.