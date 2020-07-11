General News

GhanaWeb Polls: 64% of respondents call for Carlos Ahenkorah’s prosecution

Former Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah

A majority of respondents who participated in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb say former Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, should be prosecuted for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.

The poll which was conducted on July 3, 2020 revealed 3,328 votes representing 64.55% called for Mr. Ahenkorah’s prosecution while 26.94% representing 1,398 votes called for no legal action against him.



A further 439 votes representing 8.51% from the poll showed they were indifferent about the motion.



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah resigned from his position as Deputy Trade Minister on Friday July 3, 2020 after he admitted in an interview that he visited some voter registration centers in his constituency despite knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19.



While President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted his resignation, some users on social media and the general public have demanded for his prosecution following his actions.

However, some polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have requested for the removal of Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah as the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.



NB: Results from this poll are only representative of participants and therefore cannot be generalized.



See the results from the poll here:





