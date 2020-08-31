General News

GhanaWeb Polls: 65% of respondents opt for reopening of Ghana’s borders

A majority of respondents, who took part in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb say Ghana should reopen its borders come September 2020.

The results from the poll which was conducted between August 21-24, 2020 showed some 65.65% representing 9,000 votes opted for the reopening of the borders.



Some 28.85% of respondents representing 3,956 votes said the move to reopen was not advisable. While 467 votes representing 3.41% were skeptical about the decision.



A mere fraction of 2.09% percent represented by 287 votes said they were not enthused by the move to reopen the borders or not.



Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has pegged its COVID-19 testing fee at US$150 for travelers entering Ghana through the main airport, Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The development comes after an announcement by President Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation on Sunday, August 30 indicating the country’s readiness to reopening the KIA to international passenger traffic after months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus testing regime for all travelers forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.



Background



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?

This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.

