GhanaWeb Road safety: How GNFS is saving Ghanaians from perishing in road accidents

The Ghana National Fire Service has highlighted the essential roles they play in protecting and saving the lives of victims in the event of road accidents.

Over the years, the institution has been prejudiced against fighting naked fires.



The security agency hinted that the public’s perception of them is limited to fire fighting but their work also goes beyond that.



Speaking in an interview with the GhanaWeb Road Safety team, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 1, Ezra Mingle at the Ghana National Fire Services noted that, the work of the Fire Service is intertwined with that of the Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service since they all play a key role in accident management.

“Fire Services as everybody knows normally have the perception that we only fight fires and then educate the public on fire risk. But then when it comes to road collision, we have a lot to do. First and foremost, all hazards that are at the scene are to be controlled by the fire service. Apart from that we are to provide specialist equipment by things that can cut, can spread, can crush and all other equipment that can extricate casualties whenever there is a collision, especially when they are trapped,” he said.



