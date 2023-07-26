GhanaWeb Special: A day in the life of a hunter

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Hunting animals for their meat remains a mystery to many with others attributing improprieties and superstition to the operations of the hunter.



Whilst many accuse hunters of cruelty towards animals by shooting them for their meat, others, especially environmentalists have blamed their operations for the threats of extinction posed to certain animal species.



Therefore, to better understand the appeal of hunting and its potential benefits and consequences, GhanaWeb’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Michael Oberteye decided to conduct an interview with an expert hunter.



Armed with his licensed gun and a headlight, Felix Nomo, a hunter at Oborpah in the Eastern Region dares into the forests at night to hunt animals for their meat.



Felix Nomo has been hunting for over twenty years in a variety of settings and ways alongside his farming and palm wine tapping businesses and remembers embarking on the expedition with his dad while growing up.



Since many people view hunters as heartless killers, it was enlightening to hear how that affected Felix in a societal manner. By talking firsthand with Felix, I was able to gain insight into the diverse beliefs of hunters and how some see the benefits of hunting as a humane way to support and feed their families.

Stressing that there’s nothing inhumane about killing animals for their meat, he defended: “There’s no mercy involved in hunting, God himself directed humanity to feed on animals and you must first kill them, you can’t go hunting if you feel pity for animals,” the hunter stressed strongly against this perception maintaining that the act was an eco-friendly and humane way to feed his family and himself.



As Felix explained, hunters however make exceptions for animals nursing their young by not killing them.



With the declining numbers of game due to various factors, the hunter said wildlife is not readily available these days. “Some days, you search through the forest and find nothing, bush burning is one activity for the phenomenon,” he disclosed.



Hunting could be a dangerous adventure sometimes. As he explained, its either you come face to face with a wild animal or meet the mysteries of the night.



“You could end up being bitten by a snake at night, you may also step in a trap, you may also meet mysterious things such as an illuminating light that is not ordinary,” he narrated. “You could also meet dangerous animals…I once met a chimpanzee but managed to kill it.”



The Forestry Commission in accordance with the Wildlife Conservative Regulations 1971 LI 685 prohibits the hunting of wild animals between August and December each year as part of efforts to preserve endangered species in the country’s forests.





Mr. Nomo said the regulation is in the right place which he obeys religiously.



Felix hunts not only for consumption by his household but also sells the catch to buyers for direct consumption or others who in turn also either sell it directly to lovers of bushmeat.



Many incidents have been reported regarding hunters killing human beings after supposedly mistaking them for game. Asked about what accounts for these incidents, Felix explained that these mostly happen due to two primary factors.



The first, he explained is that the eyes of humans sometimes glow in the dark like those of animals which deceive hunters that they’re animals.



The second, he explained is about the superstitious claim that some humans actually transmogrify into certain animals, adding that it’s only when they’re shot by hunters that they return to their human form.

“The torch we use is very bright so if your eyes glows like those of an animal, this could be disastrous, some humans possessed with spirits also change into animals, you’ll see the creature physically as an animal but after shooting, it turns into a human being,” he revealed.



Trading in bushmeat



A trader who gave her name as Asabea sells all kinds of bush meat at the Agomanya market. These include grasscutter, rat, deer, alligator and several others.



According to her, her supplies mainly come from hunters in the rural areas.



Market appears to be good as she is met today selling her entire stock of a full sack to a customer who had just arrived to purchase it for the consumption of her customers at an eatery she operates.



The prices, according to her depended on the size of the catch from as little as GH₵30 upwards, adding that though most people prefer fishes or meat from domestic animals, others also mostly prefer bushmeat as favourites.

Story by: Michael Oberteye



