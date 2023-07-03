GhanaWeb Special: Exploring the bicycle as an alternative means of transportation

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

Bicycle riding has been identified as a highly effective form of exercise that you can add to your daily commute, enjoy on the weekends or do at the gym.



The United Nations, therefore, declared a World Bicycle Day in acknowledgement of the “uniqueness, longevity and versatility” of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries.



It described it as a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation and ‘highlights its role in creating more sustainable, healthy and inclusive societies.’



According to the United Nations, “World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations.”



This means of transportation, according to the world body plays a critical role in the global fight against climate change which is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

But how popular is the use of the bicycle and is the ordinary Ghanaian ready to switch to the use of the instrument as an alternative means of transportation for relatively short distances, especially in the face of the ever-increasing transportation cost?



On the streets, GhanaWeb met an 18-year-old student, Odonkor Edwin who has been riding for two years now. Identifying his motivation and benefits derived anytime he jumps on his two-wheeler to take a ride; the young man said his actions aside from the health benefits saved him transportation costs.



“Anytime I want to go to any place, I don’t pay any transportation because I have a ride and I’d be fast too because if you don’t have the ride, you’d be walking and it’d make you late and the bike too, riding always we get fit and be strong in everything,” said Edwin.



Adding to his list of benefits derived from riding, Edwin said, “It makes you save your money on transportation, sometimes if the place you’re going is not far too, you can take the bike.”



Asked where he usually takes a ride to, Edwin said his bike facilitates his movements to school, training, church and other destinations.

He however admitted that riders faced many dangers on the road, especially from impatient vehicle drivers.



GhanaWeb met Mr Mark Anthony at a mechanic's shop where he had brought his bicycle for repairs. Sharing similar views, he said the instrument had aided his daily transportation to his places of work and the running of other important errands over the past 22 years.



Another biker, Kofi Amoah, also a student similarly mentioned health benefits as a key benefit of riding his bicycle. He, just like the others, rides to various places and for various purposes. Spotted riding at sunset towards an unknown destination, he said, “Riding a bicycle helps the heart and also great stamina and reduces cholesterol.”



He however admitted that riders who rode without caution faced some threats to their safety. “Maybe when you’re not protected would be the bad side of it or when you’re not careful with your riding, that would be the bad side of it,” he said.



He joined others in urging members of the general public to have regular rides as a form of exercise and transportation.

35-year-old Benjamin Tawiah repairs bicycles and sells same at his shop in Somanya. He said persons with different backgrounds including students and farmers bought the instrument as means of transportation.



On 15 March 2022, the General Assembly adopted the resolution on the integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development.



So should the populace be encouraged to switch to the bicycle as an alternative source of transportation?



Some non-riders of the public also shared their views on whether ordinary Ghanaians like them should be encouraged to resort to riding a bike as another source of transportation.



For Leticia Ayertey, a lab technician, switching to riding a bicycle as a transportation option is a no, no as it could contribute to the already high accident rate in the country. Asked if the government should encourage Ghanaians to adopt bicycle riding for short distances, she said, “From my opinion, I don’t think it’s good because I know the bicycle is good for exercising and other stuff but it’s kind of risky, it involves risks, it can cause accidents and other stuff.”





Miss Naki Tetteh, a teacher also disagreed. Though she acknowledged the roles the instrument plays in facilitating transportation and in exercising, she fears riders are not safe on the roads as they compete with vehicles for space.



The General Assembly of the united nations encouraged stakeholders to emphasise and advance the use of the bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.







