GhanaWeb Special: Meet Enil Art, the young man making a name by painting random people in public places

Enil Art got to know he could draw at a very early age, but what he was not so sure about was how his craft would project him to fame.

And much more intriguing is how, in the most unimaginable place, he found that window to his life – in a trotro (a public transport).



But as he told Etsey Atisu in this edition of GhanaWeb Special, it was not until he started sketching the buss conductors (trotro mates) that his works caught the attention of people.



“From the point I started my National Service… at Stanbic Bank… I was doing my National Service but I wasn’t getting much time to draw and you know it’s something I’m passionate about so I had to find time to do it, but there wasn’t any time to do that.



“But I recognized that I spent too much on the bus on the way to work and I thought I could use that and do some quick sketches… that’s how I moved,” he explained.



Enil Art also detailed the other passions he has, including his passion for music and how he projects his future to be.

Watch the full video below:











AE/OGB