GhanaWeb fine-tunes colours and design to meet changing times

GhanaWeb, the top leading online media platform in Ghana, is rebranding to meet the 21st century needs of its readers who would witness a change in the website's colours and design on June 4, 2021.

The existing colours of the mobile and desktop sites are yellow-green for the News and Homepage; pink-red for Sports; cyan-blue for Business; medium dark shade of magenta for Entertainment; shade of red for Africa; medium dark shade of cyan for TV/Radio; red-orange for Wall and dark shade of cyan for Buy & Sell.



The new colours for both mobile and desktop sites would be a shade of green for the News and Homepage; pink-red for Sports; shade of cyan for Business; shade of magenta for Entertainment; shade of yellow for Africa; dark shade of cyan for TV/ Radio; red-orange for Wall; dark shade of cyan for Buy & Sell.



The design change would only apply to the mobile version of www.ghanaweb.com whose menu buttons would have rounded corners. The user-friendly changes were implemented to give readers, viewers and users of GhanaWeb a more pleasant experience on their favourite news and infotainment platform.



Other AfricaWeb platforms including CamerounWeb.com; MyNigeria.com and TanzaniaWeb.com would also experience changes in colours and design to give each one of them a distinctive look and feel.



About GhanaWeb

GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.

