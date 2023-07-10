1
GhanaWeb introduces Legal Agenda, a show that seeks to simplify Ghana's laws for all

Mon, 10 Jul 2023

Ghanaians are in for a treat as a groundbreaking new show, 'Legal Agenda' joins GhanaWeb TV’s long list of interesting shows.

With a mission to educate, and inform, this show aims to delve deep into Ghana's legal landscape, bringing viewers face-to-face with the complexities and shades of the country's legal system.

Hosted by Matilda Boateng Nartey, Legal Agenda promises to break down legal jargons and present legal matters in a captivating and accessible manner.

The show will tackle a wide range of legal topics, including the LGBTQ+ Bill, constitutional law, human rights, criminal justice, business regulations, and more.

Each episode will feature insightful interviews with legal professionals, policymakers, and influential figures, providing viewers with an in-depth understanding of Ghana's legal framework.

As Ghana continues to evolve and face new legal challenges, 'Legal Agenda' on Ghanaweb TV aims to serve as a trusted source of legal information and empower viewers to navigate the intricacies of the legal system confidently.

Whether you are a law student, a professional, or simply curious about the law, this groundbreaking show is set to captivate its audience and leave a lasting impact.

Make a date with GhanaWeb Tv this Thursday, July 13, 2023, for the very first episode of the show.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
