GhanaWeb outdoors Road Safety campaign to curb accidents on Ghana's roads

The absence and malfunctioning of street lights remain a challenge in Ghana and so does the issue of car crashes and indiscipline on the country's roads.

These result not only in injuries and deaths but insecurity and armed robberies on our roads.



Annually, statistics from the National Road Safety Commission indicate that over 2,000 lives are lost to road accidents.



It is on this background that Ghana’s premier news portal, GhanaWeb, has launched a road safety campaign to help curb the growing menace of accidents.



This campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety takes off today, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads and potholes that contribute to road accidents the and absence of streetlights.

The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kufour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb among other things will, throughout the year, embark on media tours, organise special awards and recognition, embark on corporate social responsibility activities as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration which was officially launched in Accra on February 15, 2021.



