GhanaWeb poll: The media not playing its watchdog role - Respondents

File photo of journalists at work

Majority of Ghanaians who took part in GhanaWeb’s recent polls say the media in the country is not performing its watchdog role.

The poll had a total of 4,086 votes count.



Per the data, 2,870 Ghanaians representing 70.24% of respondents indicated that the media has failed when it comes to playing the watchdog role in the country.



Over 400 people think the media in some way do monitor activities of government as well as bring out the ills in society.



329 respondents representing 9.59% were also of the view that the media is on course with its journalist responsibility.

Meanwhile, a total of 339 Ghanaians are not too sure the media is executing its task to the fullest.



See results from the poll below:







