GhanaWeb poll results: Wesley Girls wrong to stop Muslims from fasting - Ghanaians

According to the headmistress, the 'no fasting' policy was made for health reasons

Following controversies surrounding Wesley Girls Senior High School's decision to stop Muslim students from embarking on the Islamic ritual of fasting, some GhanaWeb readers have shared their thoughts in an online poll we conducted.

The ‘No fasting’ policy, according to the headmistress of the school was made for health reasons but not to discriminate against other faiths.



Out of the 13,056 votes cast, 12,394 representing 94.93% responded "NO" to the question that was posed: Is Wesley Girls High School right to prevent Muslim students from fasting?



592 respondents representing 4.53% opined that Wesley Girls High School was right to prevent the students from fasting.

70 people representing 0.54% did not know whether the action taken by the school was right or wrong.



See below the results.



