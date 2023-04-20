GhanaWeb4Good: $1000 raised for Little Nhyira Agyasi, she needs $9000 for a hole-in-heart surgery

0
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, GhanaWeb appealed to our generous readers to help save Michelle Nhyira Agyasi, who is suffering from an acute hole-in-heart condition, called Pink Tetralogy of Fallot.

$1000 has so far been raised towards her surgery cost which is $9000 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

This is a life-saving surgery that would that will relieve little Nhyira of her pain and distress as well as ameliorate her parents financial burden.

Nhyira has been living with this condition since birth and often falls sick and in distress. This has resulted in frequent hospital admissions and a strained financial situation for her family.

It Is for this reason that her family requests assistance to raise funds towards the surgery.

To support, find the details below:

Deborah Yaba Cudjoe (Mother)

GCB Market Circle Branch, Takoradi - 4031010097833

MTN MOMO - 0246615658



About GhanaWeb4Good

GhanaWeb4Good forms part of GhanaWeb's social responsibility programmes

GhanaWeb, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, has introduced the GhanaWeb4Good initiative.

The initiative is aimed at bringing help to those in need in remote areas of Ghana.

It captures news stories and videos produced by journalists and correspondents highlighting the plights of the needy Ghanaians.

Through this, persons with various challenges who ordinarily will not get coverage and the help they need, will get the platform to reach the appropriate quarters.

