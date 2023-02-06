GhanaWeb4Good: Contribute a cedi to help save 37-year-old Obed Ansong

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Obed Nana Ansongi s a husband and father to an 11-month-old son. He has been a Science Teacher at St Louis Demonstration School, Ghana, for over 14 years.
He was diagnosed with Kidney Failure in June 2021.
Due to his frequent visits to the hospital for Dialysis, he has become inefficient in his most loved profession.
He will need the funds to travel to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, India, for the surgery. The funds will be used to pay for the following:
Flights tickets
Cost of Pre-operation investigation
Cost of dialysis
Stent removal
Surgical operation
Post Recovery expenses
Find below his account details:
Momo
0244160396
Obed nana Ansong
1441000719253
Ecobank, Harper road Kumasi
