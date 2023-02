GhanaWeb4Good: Contribute a cedi to help save 37-year-old Obed Ansong

Obed Nana Ansong

Obed Nana Ansongi s a husband and father to an 11-month-old son. He has been a Science Teacher at St Louis Demonstration School, Ghana, for over 14 years.

He was diagnosed with Kidney Failure in June 2021.



Due to his frequent visits to the hospital for Dialysis, he has become inefficient in his most loved profession.



He will need the funds to travel to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, India, for the surgery. The funds will be used to pay for the following:



Flights tickets



Cost of Pre-operation investigation



Cost of dialysis

Stent removal



Surgical operation



Post Recovery expenses



