GhanaWeb4Good: Contribute a cedi to help save 37-year-old Obed Ansong for kidney treatment

Nana Ansong Kidney Disease Obed Nana Ansong

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obed Nana Ansongi s a husband and father to an 11-month-old son. He has been a Science Teacher at St Louis Demonstration School, Ghana, for over 14 years.

He was diagnosed with Kidney Failure in June 2021.

Due to his frequent visits to the hospital for Dialysis, he has become inefficient in his most loved profession.

He will need the funds to travel to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, India, for the surgery. The funds will be used to pay for the following:

Flights tickets

Cost of Pre-operation investigation

Cost of dialysis

Stent removal

Surgical operation

Post Recovery expenses

Find below his account details:

Momo

0244160396

Obed nana Ansong

1441000719253

Ecobank, Harper road Kumasi



