GhanaWeb4Good: Help 7-month-old Jasper get his holes in heart treated in India

Baby Jasper will not be able to live long without support from the public

When Jasper was born in Ghana at the Asamankese Government Hospital (AGH) on the April 23, 2023, everything seemed fine until he was admitted back the healthcare facility he was born at 9 days after his birth for what was diagnosed then as neo-natal sepsis.

After some 4 days, little Jasper was discharged.



However, as the days went by, he started twitching in the eyes and jittering at his feet occasionally. His parents thought it was peculiar to him until his first episode of convulsion happened on the eve of May 5, 2023, taking them back to AGH again.



As the episodes of convulsion kept recurring beyond control throughout the night, they were referred the next day to the Koforidua Regional Hospital (KRH) for advanced treatment.



At KRH, after several tests (at Lancet and at the hospital's lab) and treatments, Jasper was discharged, after more than 3 weeks in NICU, with a diagnosis of pneumonia, meningitis, paediatric endocrine disorder (hypocalcemia), and enlarged heart.



Further lab tests were done at Lancet and submitted for review at KRH, a week after being discharged, after which his parents were directed to the St Luke Cardiac Clinic for further examination.



The Diagnosis:

On the June 29, 2023, at the St Luke Hospital, a Cuban-born Ghanaian Doctor called Dr. Gyan, confirmed, by medical technology, that Onyamedea Jasper Arkhurst, has 3 holes in his heart, with the largest being in the middle of the heart. (Report available upon request)



But that was not all. It was also found, on November 4, 2023, by Dr. Ewuraa, that the underlying endocrine disorder causing all that is DiGeorge Syndrome and hypo parathyroidism.



Proposed treatment:



Though the other holes may close by themselves, according to Dr Gyan of the St. Luke Cardiac Clinic, the largest one at the very center of the heart, Perimembraneous Ventricular Septal Defects (PMVSD) will require a necessary surgical repair before April 2024, whereas the endocrine disorder will need some medication and therapy.



Cost of medical procedure:



To surgically repair the heart and tackle the Endocrine disorder, it will cost between £15,000 to £20,000.

Health facilities visited:



So far, little Jasper has been taken to the Asamankese District Hospital, the Koforidua Regional Hospital, and the St. Luke Cardiac Clinic, Accra; Little Hearts, BOG Hospital, Premier Health Care Services.



What efforts have been put in so far?



Thus far, through the financial effort of parent, family and some well wishers, several thousands of Ghana Cedis has been spent on JASPER from his first time hospitalization till even NOW.



Why parents need help:



The amount of money involved is huge and it would not be possible without external help.

What happens when you don't support?



JO Arkhurst requires an immediate treatment which can be made possible through generous people like you.



The heart keeps enlarging with frequent occurrence of broncho pneumonia. Things can get worse without your support.



All donations should be sent through Rita Arkhurst on +233506699177



Please donate to save a life.





About GhanaWeb4Good



GhanaWeb4Good forms part of GhanaWeb's social responsibility programmes



GhanaWeb, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, has introduced the GhanaWeb4Good initiative.



The initiative is aimed at bringing help to those in need in remote areas of Ghana.



It captures news stories and videos produced by journalists and correspondents highlighting the plights of the needy Ghanaians.



Through this, persons with various challenges who ordinarily will not get coverage and the help they need, will get the platform to reach the appropriate quarters.