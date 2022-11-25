GhanaWeb4Good: Help save 3-year-old Jason-Mitchell

Little Jason-Mitchell, 3 year old is battling Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia

Little Jason-Mitchell is a 3 year old; he is a bubbly and adventurous toddler who lights the world up with his arrival.

Jason was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia and he has been under intensive chemotherapy treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for the past one and half years.



The process has been traumatic, brutal and emotionally tasking on little Jason-Mitchell and he has tremendously fought throughout his Chemotherapy treatment and was making great progress.



Unfortunately, he has recently relapsed in his recovery, critically affecting his testicles. KorleBu Teaching Hospital has informed the parents that at this stage nothing can be done for Jason in Ghana and must be referred to a medical facility in India, which is equipped to treat this life threatening disease.



Currently, the cancer is just in one region of his body (testicles) and so little Jason needs to get to India for immediate treatment to avert any possible spread.



Korlebu Teaching Hospital has confirmed that the treatment will be a Salvage Chemotherapy, followed by a bone marrow transplant to save his life.

The current confirmed estimated cost is 70,000 US Dollars.



This type of cancer is treatable but the only hindrance is the amount involved.



No amount, donation or consideration is too small. Please help us! Help us save Little Jason-Mitchell and give him a disease free childhood.



