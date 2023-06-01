12
Menu
News

GhanaWeb4Good: Lecturer needs GHC700,000 to undergo kidney transplant surgery in India

Video Archive
Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Philip Atawura, an assistant lecturer at UNIMAC - Ghana Institute of Journalism has been diagnosed with an end-stage Polycystic Kidney Disease (PCKD) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.

Philip has been scheduled for a kidney transplant in June 2023.

Philip was diagnosed with the end stage PCKD in August 2021 and has since been on dialysis at Providence Specialist Hospital, Achimota (a suburb of Accra), after his discharge in September 2021.

Luckily, in March 2023, Philip got a donor.

Therefore, upon meeting all necessary requirements, Philip is due for kidney transplant at the Max Healthcare in India.

The operation is scheduled to take place in the first week of July 2023.

The estimated cost is 64,000 United States Dollars (USD).

This includes all travelling particulars, accommodation, pre-operational tests, the cost of the operation, post operation tests, drugs and two shots of antirejection injections.

To help support Philip, find the details below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Related Articles: