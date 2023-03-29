GhanaWeb4Good: Little Nhyira Agyasi needs $9000 for a hole-in-heart surgery

Donate a token to help save Little Nhyira's life

Michelle Nhyira Agyasi is suffering from an acute hole-in-heart condition, called Pink Tetralogy of Fallot.

She is required to undergo corrective surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at a cost of $9000.



This is a life-saving surgery that would that will relieve little Nhyira of her pain and distress as well as ameliorate her parents financial burden.



Nhyira has been living with this condition since birth and often falls sick and in distress. This has resulted in frequent hospital admissions and a strained financial situation for her family.



It Is for this reason that her family requests assistance to raise funds towards the surgery.



To support, find the details below:

Deborah Yaba Cudjoe (Mother)



GCB Market Circle Branch, Takoradi - 4031010097833



MTN MOMO - 0246615658







About GhanaWeb4Good

GhanaWeb4Good forms part of GhanaWeb's social responsibility programmes



The initiative is aimed at bringing help to those in need in remote areas of Ghana.



It captures news stories and videos produced by journalists and correspondents highlighting the plights of the needy Ghanaians.



Through this, persons with various challenges who ordinarily will not get coverage and the help they need, will get the platform to reach the appropriate quarters.