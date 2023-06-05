GhanaWeb4Good: The sad story of a 29-year-old mother of 2 paralysed from wrong medication

Rachel Okem Otchere was wrongly administered with a drug after her second child delivery

Twitter has been buzzing over the devastating story of a 29-year-old mother of two who is now paralysed because of what is being reported to have been a wrong medication administered to her.

Rachel Okem Otchere, a pharmacist by profession, now needs an outstanding GH¢248,176.88 (approximately $22,172.92), plus about £60,000 for an extensive 3-month rehabilitation treatment in the UK, to enable her get back to full recovery.



What is her story?



According to a GoFundMe account that has been created to solicit for funds for her, by AOGA Twelve, it said that Rachel Okem Otchere’s issues started after she delivered her second child in January 2023.



According to the details on the account, instead of an Anti D vaccine, she was wrongly administered with Atracurium via intramuscular injection.



It continued that the young mother-pharmacist is currently in a wheelchair because she is unable to easily move around.

Her family has also so far spent GH¢200,000 in bills and medications.



The family is now calling for support.



Find the full details of the appeal below:



Rachel Okem Otchere is a 29 year old pharmacist, wife, and mother whose story touches the heart of everyone who hears it. If you haven’t met Rachel before, she is a charismatic, fun-loving young woman who has dedicated her life to her family, profession, and faith. Her warm personality shines through her Youtube channel and vlogs (https://youtube.com/@MTL19) and she’s always singing or humming. However, everything changed when she received a wrongful administration of Atracurium, a powerful anaesthetic, leaving her paralysed and in need of finances for urgent rehabilitative care.



She has been diagnosed with Hypoxic Ishcaemic brain injury post cardiac arrest sec to medication error (atracurium), acute pulmonary thromboembolism; ECHO suggestive of PE, aspiration Pneumonia and Infected gluteal ulcer.

Presently, Rachel is in a wheelchair, depends on a feeding tube and is facing an incredibly grueling journey of neurological tests, surgeries, and rehabilitative care. Amidst all this, her family and loved ones have stood by her side, caring for her two children and supporting her while she continues to fight to survive.



Unfortunately, the cost of her treatment is preventing Rachel from getting the urgent care she needs to recover. There’s an outstanding bill of GHS 248,176.88 (approx. USD 22,172.92), and Rachel needs about GBP 60,000 (approx. 74,702.94) for an extensive 3-month rehabilitation treatment in the UK.



Any donation big or small would make a massive difference to us, as her family's resources have been completely exhausted, having already paid about GHS 200,000 in bills and medications. Also, due to Rachel’s condition, her family has put their careers on hold to care for her and her children around the clock and will need money for the recovery journey ahead.



This is an appeal for financial support to get Rachel back again, to be able to hold her newborn and run after her toddler. Let us show Rachel and her family the power of humanity and community.



Throughout this journey, we ask for continuing prayers and words of support for Rachel and her family. Please help by donating and sharing to spread the word.



God bless you.





