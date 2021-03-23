GhanaWebRoadSafety: 206 men, 38 women die in accidents in January alone

Lives are lost daily and many more are injured due to road accidents

Some 206 Ghanaian men have died from road accidents in January alone in the year 2021. 38 women have died from same, making a total of 244.

According to data compiled by the Road Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the number, comprising 26 males who are below 18 years and 180 males who are above 18 years.



9 females who are under 18 years and 29 above 18 years were also killed.



Also, some 1,393 commuters were injured, an increase from 862 in January 2020.



The number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes in January 2021 has jumped by 21.39% compared to January 2020.



The fatalities increased from 201 in January 2020 to 244 in January 2021.



Here’s a breakdown of the figures as presented by the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service:



206 males killed



38 females killed:



In the same vein, 38 females, made up of nine who are 18 years and below and 29 aged 18 years and above, were also killed.



104 commuters (42.6%) killed by motorcycles:



Motorcycles killed 104 commuters during the period, representing 42.6% of the total fatalities.



82 commuters (33.6%) killed by commercial vehicles:







The data indicates that 82 commuters, which constitutes 33.6% of all fatalities, were killed by commercial vehicles.

58 commuters (23.7%) killed by private vehicles:



During the 31 days of January 2021, the number of commuters killed by private vehicles amounted to 58, representing 23.7% of deaths.



1,393 commuters injured:



Travellers who got injured in January was 1,393, an increase of 61.60% over the 862 injured in January 2020.



Commercial vehicles injured 745 commuters (53.4%); private vehicles also injured 284 passengers (20.3%) while 364 travellers, representing 26.1%, were injured by motorcycles.







2,099 vehicles involved in road crashes:



The number of vehicles involved in road crashes rose by 26.14%, from 1,664 in January last year to 2,099 in January this year.

Of the 2,099 vehicles involved in road crashes, 755 (35.9%) were commercial, 862 (41%) were private while 482 (22.9%) were motorcycles.



According to the data, reported road traffic crashes went up by 19.59% to 1,239 in January this year from 1,036 in January 2020.



Commercial vehicles involved in road accident jumped from 621 last year January to 755 in January this year, an increase of 21.58%.







The data shows that private vehicles involved on road traffic crashes also rose to 862 this year, compared to 728 last year, representing an 18.41% rise.



The number of motorcycles that were involved in road traffic crashes spiked by 53.02% to 482 in January this year as against 315 in January last year.



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.

The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our Whatsapp number: 0552699625



