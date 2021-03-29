GhanaWebRoadSafety: Danger looms at Circle as spoilt traffic lights remain unrepaired

Almost all the traffic lights at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra are not functioning as they should, a situation causing confusion between pedestrians and motorists plying that stretch.

The $100-million 3-tier interchange project which was awarded to Brazilian construction firm Queiroz Galvao on 28 November 2013 when the sod was cut to ease congestion within the circle enclave was commissioned on 14th November 2016 under the erstwhile NDC regime, led by John Mahama administration to outplace the Kwame Nkrumah circle.



A visit to the facility by GhanaWeb’s video journalist, Kwame Adzaho-Amenortor, revealed that almost all the traffic lights at the intersections within the facility lack maintenance barely 5 years after its completion.



A driver at the ridge hospital taxi rank at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Alex Peprah, in an interview with GhanaWeb stated that ‘’None of the traffic lights on this street is working. So, it is very unsafe for pedestrians and drivers. When they [pedestrians] are crossing, they expect us [drivers] to take a break for them to cross.



Although we are trying our best, we want them to fix the traffic lights so that we shall all be at ease’’.



Being a major arterial road network in the metropolis, it primarily aims to cut traffic congestion in and around the Western Corridor of Accra and protect pedestrian safety and carries about 84,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

Cynthia Danso, a trader at the interchange also noted that "Traffic lights are there to guide drivers to stop when the lights are red so that pedestrians can easily cross...people are always in a hurry to get home, get to work...so they cross without watching and cars knock down people here and there".







