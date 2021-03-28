GhanaWebRoadSafety: Dark roads, pot holes pose danger on Teshie Bush Road stretch

It’s a combination of things; darkness and potholes.

These two individually can cause accidents but pose an even greater danger for residents and commuters who use the Teshie Bush Road because the road is both dark and filled with bad potholes.



The absence of street lights on the stretch is very worrying for commuters of that stretch, especially at night. This could promote not only armed robberies but also accidents.



The deplorable state of the road is also very worrisome because of the widened potholes on the stretch which not only is problematic for vehicles but can also encourage accidents.



This is what the road looks like at night as captured by a frequent user of the Teshie Bush Road stretch in Accra:







About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:

The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our WhatsApp number: 0552699625