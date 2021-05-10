GhanaWebRoadSafety: Know your road signs

The U-turn sign is a prohibitory signage

Road signs, in the sense of the word, are signages erected on roads to inform drivers and direct them in some cases.

These are very vital for safety on the country’s roads and as part of GhanaWeb’s Road Safety campaign, we begin a series to highlight some important road signs to educate drivers, motorists as well as pedestrians.



Today, we look at the “No U-turn” sign.



This is a prohibition road sign which means it cautions you against a particular action on the road. It has the letter ‘U’ crossed out with a black stroke inside a circle with a red outer ring.

The “No U-turn” sign is to inform drivers against making U-turns (a turn in the road to go the opposite direction) at particular portions of the road. This is usually placed on major roads where there may be intersections which are not legally allowed for U-turns.



It is important drivers heed to this. If a driver or motorist needs to make a 180 degree turn, they must wait for an intersection that allows this type of turn or find an alternate way of going around the block.



