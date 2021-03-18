GhanaWebRoadSafety: Motor accident kills 2 Burkinabes, others injured

The two who were on a motorbike crashed with an Ovan bus with registration number AW-7492-13.

Correspondence from Upper West:

Two people are reportedly dead and others injured in a road accident at the Gwollu-Kwala, Wa highway.



The two who were on a motorbike crashed with an Ovan bus with registration number AW-7492-13.



The accident occurred in the early hours of today, March 17, 2021, near GAB Energy Fuel Station at the outskirts of the District capital, Gwollu on the Gwollu-Kwala-Wa highway.



The two have been identified as Pafadnam Oumarou, 26, and Ouedraogo Rimsegueda 26, according to ID cards in their possessions.



In an interview with the Assembly Member for Gwollu Jausiala Electoral Area, Hon. Hara Amid told GhanaWeb Upper West Regional Correspondent that "I received a report at around 6:00am to 7:00am about an incident around the last fuel filling station (GAB Fuel Station) on the Gwollu-Kwala road. So I and others rushed to the scene and quickly whisked them to the District Hospital but both died on arrival".



The two Burkinabes, according to the Assemblyman met their untimely death on their way to Kwala, and that the incident was occasioned after they tried overtaking another truck in front of them but unfortunately, ran onto the Ovan Bus also coming from the opposite direction.

He said the remains of the two have since been buried at the Gwollu cemetery on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.







GhanaWeb also understands that the injured persons are also responding to treatment at the District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, Sissala West District Police Command has since commenced investigations into the incident.



The driver of the Ovan Bus has also been apprehended to help in investigations.



