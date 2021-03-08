GhanaWebRoadSafety: My near-death experience - Obour recounts

In 2003, he almost met his death when a military car ran into his vehicle and that of some of his crew members.

One of his friends died, and he, like the others sustained several degrees of injuries. For about 2 months, he had to manage his way through recovery.



It is like nothing he had experienced before and he wishes nothing like that for anybody else.



This experience informed a Road Safety Campaign he embarked on for years, one he pushed to foster change.



Now he joins GhanaWeb as an Ambassador to spread the word and promote safety on Ghana’s roads.



Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, shared his story with GhanaWeb’s Wonder Ami Hagan.



“In the year 2003, a budding musician, touring around, travelling. On the fateful night, 28th of December, we were scheduled to perform at the Vybrant Street Carnival in Accra. It was myself, a few of my handlers, my P.A, his girlfriend, and my dancers. So it was my car, and another car, behind us.

‘We left home, we had slept, and woke up around 12-1. We had the right of way on the morturary road, we had gone past the Laterbiokoshie intersection, we were almost headed for the Obetsebi Lamptey circle and there was a military pick-up. I’m sure this was the time where crime had increased around that era and so police had increased patrols and I don’t know if they were chasing somebody or not.



“What I remember is we had the right of way, the traffic light was amber, and we were going straight, and there was no car coming from the other side, at the intersection.



“Before we could say jack, there was a massive collision, sadly, one of my friends died, and then we all sustained several degrees of injury.



"I had a fractured arm and some deep cuts on my face, because I got in contact with the windshield. And for about 2 months, both wrists, I couldn’t turn them, I couldn’t even open my door so what I remember is when I had to open my door, somebody had to come and do it for me,” he said.



Watch the full video below:



