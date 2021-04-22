GhanaWebRoadSafety: Sunyani-Chiraa station drivers complain about potholes, lack of road markings

Correspondence from Bono East:

Drivers at the Chiraa Station in Sunyani in the Bono Region have complained about the deplorable nature of the main Sunyani-Techiman road.



According to the drivers, the deplorable nature of the road which links Techiman and Wechi makes driving on the stretch very difficult and dangerous.



Describing the road as a “death trap”, the drivers revealed that even though the road is an inter-regional road, it lacks road markings, road signs, has an uneven surface, and is full of potholes a situation that makes driving on the road at night unsafe.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some of the drivers indicated that aside from the regular maintenance they have to do, the stretch has contributed and still continues to contribute to series of road accidents but their cries over years have fallen on deaf ears.

“The road linking Sunyani-Wenchi-Techiman is very bad. The road is full of curves and uneven surfaces so we are appealing for an immediate intervention by the authorities”, Star boy lamented.



Another driver who identified himself only as Abraham revealed that even though the road is one of the busiest in the region, there are no markings and signs to aid drivers who use the stretch when it rains posing a major risk to drivers, passengers and other road users.



Independent checks by GhanaWeb reveal that the Sunyani-Techiman road was initially constructed as a timber road but has never been engineered up to date even though it now serves as a linking road to some major towns in the Bono and Bono East Regions.



