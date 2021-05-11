GhanaWebRoadSafety: The Two-way traffic sign, what it means

Tue, 11 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Today on our road safety education series, we take a look at the two-way traffic sign.
This is a yellow warning sign with a black outline. It is diamond-shaped, with two arrow graphics in the center.
They are placed on the sides of the roads to help alert drivers when they are transitioning onto a two-way road from a single one.
Drivers and motorists ought to be very cautious of opposing traffic when on a two-way road.
Road users must also note that they may not be able to freely pass cars ahead of them because of on-coming vehicles.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- #GhanaWebRoadSafety: Know your road signs
- #GhanaWebRoadSafety: Damaged highway guard rails on N1 posing threat to drivers, pedestrians
- #GhanaWebRoadSafety: Rain deteriorates portions of Chiana-Tumu road
- #GhanaWebRoadSafety: I lost consciousness, the car fell on my son - Yaw Sarpong's horrific accident story
- #GhanaWebRoadSafety: Why accidents, deaths have increased in 2021 - MTTD explains
- Read all related articles