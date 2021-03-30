GhanaWebRoadSafety: Unmotorable roads link Boti Falls to food baskets in the Eastern Region

If it were left to them, they would have found other means of plying to and from their communities along the Boti Falls and Klo-Agogo area to the bigger cities and towns in Accra and Koforidua with their farm produces.

But, left with no other options, the residents of these areas have to continuously deal with the worrying plight of driving on the only road that leads them in and out of their homes.



"We have challenges concerning our roads especially when it is June-July. It's very difficult to go to town. And when it's time for harvesting our crops, it's very difficult because a lot of cities come here for our crops especially Accra, Ashaiman and Tema but using the road is very difficult so it's causing us a lot of problems," a resident of Klo-Agogo lamented.



There have also been reports of pregnant women losing their lives while travelling on the road before coupled with the delays caused from using such a road.

In this GhanaWeb Road Safety report, we travelled to the Yilo Krobo municipality and bring you the concerns of the residents as well as their expectations of authorities.



They are of the firm belief that should their roads be fixed for them, it will boost trade and enhance their lives.



