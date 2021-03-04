GhanaWebRoadSafety: Vehicle drivers treat us like non-entities on the roads - Okada Riders

Some motor riders, popularly known as Okada riders in Ghana, have bemoaned the lack of regulatory laws governing their operations and how according to them, that has contributed to the constant 'bullying' they experience from vehicle drivers.

Speaking about their experiences with accidents, they stated that, most drivers do not regard them as part of users of the roads and this has resulted in the many accidents a lot of them have suffered on the roads.



They spoke in an interview with GhanaWeb's Road Safety Campaign team. Watch the video below: