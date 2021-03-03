GhanaWebRoadSafety: Watch drivers give interesting meanings to these road signs

Road signs are generally meant to provide information and instructions to road users.

The importance of knowing what road signs mean specifically for drivers cannot be understated.



The importance goes beyond ensuring successful navigation as it helps drivers and commuters avoid dangers on roads.



As part of GhanaWeb's 22nd Anniversary Celebrations Road Safety Campaign, we have been speaking to some commercial drivers at the Tema Station picking up their general knowledge on road signs.



Watch the report below:







About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:

The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb among other things will, throughout the year, embark on media tours, organise special awards and recognition, embark on corporate social responsibility activities as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration which was officially launched in Accra on February 15, 2021.



