GhanaWebRoadSafety: Why I have metals in my body - Accident victim narrates ordeal

This beautiful lady lives with metal implants because of the carelessness of a driver. In 2013, a near-fatal accident almost ended her bright-looking future.

Priscilla Naa Aklerh Plange had just finished her first degree at the University of Ghana and was waiting her turn to do her National Service.



During that period, she, not wanting to while away time, got herself a part-time job which involved the distribution of books nationwide.



On one such occasion, whilst driving at dawn, a tired driver who was handling the truck with a set of books to be distributed in the Volta Region dozed off, and in a split second, the car was veering off the road and into a valley.



She blacked out, and woke up to the most horrifying reality; her bones in her left arm and legs were broken.



“We were almost entering the valley, so it was just the tree stamp that was blocking the car and I was in the front seat so the impact of the tree stamp and the car is what caused the injury.

My left hand got broken, my left leg also got broken,” she said.



She now has had to go through 6 surgeries, with the most recent being in 2019. The experience, according to Naa Aklerh Plange, is one no one should go through.



She shares her experience with Wonder Ami Hagan on GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign series:



