GhanaWebRoadSafety: Yaw Siki looks back, years after ‘Wop3dodo’, gory Motorway accident

His name was a household one in 2011, after his hit song, “Wop3dodo”. Yaw Siki, born Isaac Okai was a vibrant, young and upcoming artiste in his prime, getting all the buzz with his song and gaining attention from all angles.

And then an accident in 2013 on the Tema Motorway changed his life. It was a complete turnaround and he was not looking back, not at the fame, nor the money.



He was all about Christ. He believed it was by the saving grace of Christ that his life was spared.



Today, he looks back and recounts how it all happened, that fateful day on the 17th of April 2013.



“When I woke up again, I was laying on my back and I was in so much pain and in tears, complaining and wailing, with someone beside me saying, “Igo bee cool down”, and then everything went off”.

““I know myself, I knew God was trying to bring me out because in my room, during my “Wop3dodo” times, I felt empty so many times and I knew we had to do something for God. I knew I had to use my giftings for God, I knew I had to serve God, but it was difficult for me to do”



“Because I had struggled so much on the streets, to breakthrough in Tema and I had an album in the studio, Kill Beatz, prepared, ready to make some money, this is my time, Sarkodie had come, and this is my time and I had to leave it, it was hard. If the accident hadn’t come, it’d have been hard,” he added.



