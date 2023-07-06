Ghanafest Canada donates to adults with autism

The donation exercise by Ghanafest

Bosom Pyung, Lord Paper, and others joins ambassador Oppong De-Graft Amponsah to donate to Klicks Africa Foundation.





Adult with autism and other intellectual disabilities has not been given much attention in the media, but it is real that a group of adults with intellectual disability (ID) and autism spectrum disorder always want to be ablated do things by themselves but because of the nature of their sickness needs more care.



As part of raising awareness for this type of disability, the Ghanafest



Toronto as part of their social responsibility donated to the Klicks Africa



Foundation. The latter takes care of adults with this special disorder in



Ghana.

The donation led by their ambassador, Oppong De-Graft Amponsah mentioned the purpose of the donation and according to him, it is to create an inclusive environment for adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities to commemorate the 1st of JULY Canada Day Celebration.



Canada Day, originally called 'Dominion Day', is the National Day of Canada, commemorating the unification of the three North American British colonies into one confederation.



Also in attendance were artists like lord paper, Ricchie Ricch a Ghanaian



Canada-based artist who was formerly Signed to the Ghanaian label, BAM,



bosom PYung, Dymo music, and other important guests who came to support the godly course by Ghana fest Canada.



This donation is ahead of their annual Ghana-fest which kicks off on August 6, 2023 at Toronto, Canada.