Ghanaian High Court Judge appointed to revive Gambia’s ADR System

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu, Ghanaian High Court Judge on Secondment in the Gambia

A Ghanaian High Court Judge on Secondment in The Gambia, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu has been appointed among seven others from the sub-region to revive Gambia’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system of adjudication.

Chief Justice of Gambia, His Lordship Justice Hassan B. Jallow set up the seven-member taskforce to redirect the country’s policy of the reintroduction of their Court Connected ADR system Ghana currently is practising.



This was after the learned Ghanaian Judge at a stakeholders Conference organized by The Gambia’s Judiciary at Cape Point showcased Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system connected to the Courts in Ghana to the international community



Speaking on the topic: “Ghana’s Experience with Court Connected ADR”, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu told the gathering Ghana is a pacesetter and harbinger of modern ADR practices in the sub-region.



Justice Alexander Osei Tutu, highlighted the benefits of Ghana’s ADR mechanism since its inception over a decade to the Government and people of Ghana.

“From 2007 to 2020, the Court Connected ADR Secretariat in Ghana successfully settled 26, 569 out of 53, 721 cases representing 49 % of the total cases referred to the Secretariat”, the Ghanaian Judge told colleagues including some Chief Justices from other countries.



The Ghanaian Judge received high praise and applauds on the day from the members of the Judiciary after excellent and brilliant presentation as described by colleagues there.



Earlier, the Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde and the President of the Institute of Mediators of Nigeria, Dr. Elahi Agada had taken turns to address the Judges and other participants on the Sierra Leonean and Nigerian experiences with ADR respectively.



The task force was headed by the President of the Court of Appeal of The Gambia, His Lordship Justice Omarr M.M. Njie. , Other members include Her Lordship Justice Zainabe Jawara Alamianda and a Nigerian Judge on Secondment to the Gambia, Babatunde Ademola Bakre.