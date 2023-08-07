Ghanaian Scholars in Europe endorse Alan Kyerematen's presidential ambition

The Ghanaian group in Europe that support Alan Kyerematen

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and a cabinet minister responsible for Trade and Industry, on January 6, 2023, tendered his resignation after 6 years of dedicated service to the Akufo-Addo-led government and the good people of Ghana, effective January 16, 2023.

Days after the President of the Republic had received his resignation letter, "Alan Cash" as the Trade and Industry Minister is affectionately called, officially announced his interest in the flagbearership of the NPP when the party discloses timelines for that purpose.



"I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose", he declared on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in a televised address.



Following that famous declaration, the diaspora of Ghanaians, particularly the elite class based in Europe, has hailed Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and welcomed his presidential ambition.



Alan Kyerematen will be contesting the NPP's flagbearership for the fourth time this year. In the 2007, 2010, and 2014 contests of the party, he was the runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo.



Astoundingly, Alan Cash and Nana-Addo, after each contest, live above their internal rivalry in the interest of the New Patriotic Party and Ghana at large. He played pivotal role in Nana Akufo-Addo's presidential pursuit in 2008, 2012, and 2016, when the party successfully wrestled power from the National Democratic Congress with overwhelming votes margin.

He has, since 2016, remained a loyal servant of the president, and has spearheaded some major programmes of the government, including the 1 District, 1 Factory initiative.



This flagship programme has, at present, brought forth about 170 factories across the country. In addition to the local automobile assembly giant, Kantanka, the Trade and Industry Ministry, under the watch of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has led and facilitated the establishments of a number of automobile



assembly plants in Ghana by globally reputed brands namely: Volkswagen (VW), Nissan, Toyota, Suzuki, Peugeot, and Sinotruck.



Under the government's Industrial Transformation Agenda, he introduced the Business Resource Centres (BRC's) with branches in 67 districts as of 2022. These centres provide a range of assistance to both existing and emerging entrepreneurs. All are in a bid to create more jobs, increase exports, and



strengthen the microeconomic stability of the country to enable her to hold domestic and external shocks, among other positive economic impacts.

Alan was the first to be publicly announced for his portfolio by the president. And until his decision to resign, the former had proven worthy of the president's trust.



"I came here with Alan Kyerematen because he is the man who is going to be the minister for Industry and Trade. But I thought you should know this, and know that you are going to be dealing with a very competent and knowledgeable public and political figure of the first rank", the president disclosed some time in 2016 after his resounding electoral victory.



Alan Kyerematen served under President Kuffour's government respectively as Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America and Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development (PSD) and the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI).



He has built an international credibility with his in-depth knowledge of, and rich experiences in the fields of trade and industrialisation. Heretofore, he was a trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with the specific role of coordinating the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC).



The track records of Alan in industrialisation justify who he claims to be, "The transformational leader of our time". And Ghana needs him.