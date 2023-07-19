Ghanaian businessman Thomas Ayisah supports of renovation of Battle Training Camp at Bundase

Chief Executive Officer of Agazy Homes, Thomas Ayisah

The Chief Executive Officer of Agazy Homes, Thomas Ayisah has contributed tremendously to support the renovation works of the Regimental Aid Post (RAP) at the Battle Training Camp (BTC) in Bundase, to befit the status attained by the Army Peace Operations Training School (APOTS) as a certified United Nations Training Centre.

The reconstruction works of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Ghana Battalion 11 ( UNMISS GH 11) were done within 2 weeks and was one of the four projects commissioned on Thursday 18 May, as side attraction to the official presentation of the United Nations Training Recognition Certification to the Commander, APOTS – Colonel Clement Kojo Dingane, by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) – Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, in the company of an array of Generals and Senior Officers of the Army.



Speaking to the media after the short opening ceremony, Thomas Ayisah said, the move is part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS).



According to him, his company will do its possible best to support major institutions when the need arises since the vision of his company is to provide quality housing and accommodation at all times.



" I am very glad we have also contributed massively to support this important course. We hope to do more in the coming days ahead. As you all know, Agazy homes has good finishes and excellent works when it comes to real estate in the country", he said.

Thomas Ayisah took the opportunity to call on individuals, institutions and contractors to contact Agazy Homes for all their housing needs.



The kind gesture worth thousands of Ghana cedis was done in collaboration with several prestigious personalities including; Akroma Gold Mining Company, Davida Roofing Company, TT Quarry Ltd and Mr Samuel Kyerbuah Bunyan who jointly supported with an air-conditioner and quarry stones.



Items of the reconstruction were; converting all louvres to slide glasses, re-roofing, floor tiling of the entire building, installation of new door locks, face-lift of staff and patients’ washrooms with new water closets and shower fittings, painting, plumbing works, landscaping, installation of new ceiling fans with switches, air-conditioners with switches, sockets and security lights.



In 2022, Thomas Ayisah donated some medical equipment and also paid the bills of some patients at the Kpone Polyclinic Hospital in the Kpone-Katamanso of the Greater Accra Region to mark his birthday.