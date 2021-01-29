Ghanaian businessman scheduled to speak about coronavirus on Metro TV dies hours to the interview

A flyer of the show as advertise by the host, Paul Adom-Otchere

A Ghanaian UK based entrepreneur who was set to speak on the impact of the novel coronavirus has died of the virus hours to the interview.

The deceased was billed to be interviewed on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9 pm but the host of the show Paul Adom-Otchere later announced that Sam himself died of the virus.



On the official page of the show a flier announcing his unfortunate passing read “Sam was scheduled to be interviewed tonight about the new deadly Covid. Unfortunately lost his life to the COVID last night. May His Soul Rest In Perfect Peace”.



Ghana’s COVID-19 cases is on a steady rise in the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service.

As at Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Ghana’s active cases stood at 3, 813 after 616 new cases were recorded whiles the death toll of the country sits at 377.



Ghana’s total active cases are 62, 751 whiles 58, 561 clinical recoveries have been recorded.



There are calls on the President to lock down the country in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.