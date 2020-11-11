2
Menu
News

Ghanaian company introduces 2-days paid menstruation leave for female employees

Some Staff Of Incas Diagnostics 4 Some staff of Incas Diagnostics at work

Wed, 11 Nov 2020 Source: Kuulpeeps

Ghanaian medical service company, Incas Diagnostics, has given its female employees much-needed support.

The company, which worked with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to develop the rapid test kits for COVID-19, is implementing a progressive policy to give its female employees time away from work during their menstruation period.

This is not a menstruate banishment policy, rather it gives women a chance to take time off work to get through their painful menstrual cycle.

The company announced that female employees will get two-days leave when they are experiencing cramps during their monthly cycle.

While they take their two-days leave, they will still be paid their full salaries.

Source: Kuulpeeps
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.