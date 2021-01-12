Ghanaian diplomat found dead in his room

Steve Mawuenyega was in charge of relations between Serbia and the government of Ghana

Serbia’s honorary Consul to Ghana, Steve Mawuenyega has been found dead in his room, both the Daily Guide and Daily Graphic have reported.

According to the report filed today, Tuesday, January 12, the 63-year-old diplomat was found dead in his bed at his house located in Cantonments, Accra.



No evidence of foul play has so far been indicated in the demise of the astute businessman.



How he died



The Public Relations Officer at the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge who confirmed the news of Mr Mawuenyega’s demise said it was through the intervention of daughter of the deceased that his lifeless body was found at 1 a.m yesterday, January 11.



She further stated that the daughter whose name the Police has decided to withhold had been trying to reach her father on the phone for three days without success.



It was only then that the daughter went to the house at about 12:20 am and knocked on the father’s door without success or response. She, with the help of a caretaker in the house, peeped through a window and found the body of her dad lying motionless.

She then placed a distress call to the Police ambulance service and other family members about the incident.



Unfortunately, the report said “ the Consul was dead by the time the ambulance arrived.



The reaction of the family



According to a family source who spoke to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, they are in a state of shock as his death is a big blow. The family source added that they would await the results of an autopsy that will be carried out this week before any action will be taken.



About Steve Mawuenyega



Steve Mawuenyega is a businessman and until his death was a member of the General Assembly of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana. He was also in charge of relations between Serbia and the government of Ghana.

Steve Mawuenyega was also a former Hearts of Oak board member.



He was instrumental in the successes in the late 90s into the new millennium under the Emmanuel Martey Commodore-Mensah-led board of directors.



Mawuenyega was the founder and Executive Chairman of Contrast Incorporated, an infrastructure projects consultancy company in Ghana and has shareholdings in other companies.



He was a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland and a member of the Corporate Location, an international organization that promotes investments to the less endowed all over the world.