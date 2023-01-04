Ghanaian doctor in Nigeria recognized for sterling contributions to health sector

Dr. Abdul Razak Toure

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

A Ghanaian doctor based in Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, has been celebrated for his continuous contributions to the growth of the country’s health sector.

Dr. Razak's works received the acknowledgment as the Best Muslim Personality of the year at the Muslim Media Voice Ghana.



Reacting to this, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure expressed appreciation for the honours and encouraged other health practitioners to remain professional in discharging their respective duties.



"I am excited to be honored continuously for my work in the health sector. I am inspired by these recognitions to give off more of my best to society," Dr. Toure said after he was awarded.



Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, born on July 7, 1974, is a commercially-minded international relations and professional Medical Practitioner, a body detoxification specialist, and a business development manager.

Moreover, he is also a seasoned project management professional and a marketer with proven business judgment, strong strategic capability, leadership, and general management experience as well as an extended record of excellence in matrix environments. He possesses a myriad of experiences mined from several years of dedication to work, life, and addressing human challenges.



Dr. Abdul Razak Toure is an individual committed to work and bringing about transformations in any capacity he finds himself in, and to spearheading many high-standard achievements within the various capacities, organizations he has served in as a professional.



He has also demonstrated success in leading ambitious business change projects, ensuring consistent attainment of deadlines, budget goals, and quality expectations as well as building up top-caliber teams by fostering the utmost staff morale and excellence.



Born in Accra, Ghana, as a Muslim, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure speaks English, Arabic, German, and Hausa fluently.