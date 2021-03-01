Ghanaian doctors enthusiastic about taking coronavirus vaccine jab – GMA

Coronavirus vaccine

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said that its members are enthusiastic about taking the COVID-19 vaccine because it is safe.

President of the Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea, speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show revealed that “Some of us will take the jab; our doctors will take the jab. On Tuesday in Kumasi for instance our doctors will take the jab for all to see that they have taken the vaccine. So, we are waiting for the plan from the Ghana Health Service."



"So far as I know, all my doctors are happy and ready to take the vaccine. So far, I have not seen any dissenting person. Everybody is happy about it and everybody wants to take it”, he expressed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 24th Address to the nation on measures against COVID-19 revealed that the population has been segmented into four groups for the National Vaccine Deployment Plan.

Among the first group, persons categorized as “most at risk and frontline state officials” will get vaccinated first. These people included the healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons sixty years and above as well as frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.



Meanwhile, the President and Vice President together with their wives have taken the first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



Prior to taking the vaccines publicly, the President stated that taking the vaccines publicly was to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe.