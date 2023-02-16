Ghanaian driver receives special award in Malta

Godfried Narh Okunor receiving his award

Godfried Narh Okunor has received a special award from Malta Public Transport for being the best bus driver in efficiency for the past three quarters.

Okunor has been singled out as the best bus driver in efficiency for the past three quarters and was presented with a special award by Malta Public Transport’s General Manager, in the presence of H.E. Barbara Akoukor Benisa, High Commissioner of Ghana to Malta.



Every three months, Malta Public Transport awards bus drivers who achieve the best results in terms of safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Okunor managed to obtain the best score for three consecutive times, out of over 900 bus drivers.



Each trip is assessed in real-time through driver assistive technology, in an effort to keep safety as a top priority, while also reducing emissions and providing customers with a more comfortable journey.



The company also rewards the best Supervisor, with this quarter’s award going to Thorston Bonnici from the bus depot in Marsa.



“These awards are an occasion to celebrate and reward our colleagues who have made that extra effort to improve our passenger’s experience, driving safely and efficiently,” MPT's General Manager Konrad Pulé said.

“I would like to congratulate Godfried Narh Okunor on his exemplary behaviour and all of the 63 bus drivers that achieved the top rating in the last quarter, and I encourage their colleagues to follow their example.”



The Efficient Driving Awards were launched in 2020 to promote excellence in the areas of customer experience, safe driving and efficient driving following company policies and procedures. All Malta Public Transport buses are equipped with a specialised efficiency management system that measures the bus drivers’ individual performance.



Every quarter, this data is collected and analysed so that bus drivers are ranked based on their performance. Those bus drivers who are ranked amongst the top performers, as well as those who have made the best progression compared to the previous quarter are recognised through these awards.



Service supervisors are also rewarded, according to whose drivers under their direct supervision have registered the largest percentage in terms of improvement.