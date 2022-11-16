1
Ghanaian female author wins creativity in leadership award in UK

Nasreen Zankawah Ghanaian author, Nasreen Zankawah

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

A Ghanaian female author, Nasreen Zankawah has been adjudged the winner of the "Creative Leadership Award" at the just-ended Roundtable Global Youth Awards ceremony held in London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom (UK).

The tenth edition of the Roundtable Global Youth Awards designed in 2012 to acknowledge and recognize young people who are contributing meaningfully to making the world a better place, recorded nominations from over thirty (30) countries across the globe.

Privileged Nasreen Zankawah was among the twelve (12) winners of the night and the only Ghanaian to have been shortlisted for an award in this year's event.

Described as a young girl of substance, assertive Nasreen published her debut novel titled, "The President's Bodyguard" in the year 2020, whilst she was in her final year at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She is also proud to have authored several poems and short stories.

Aside from writing, the young girl of a humble background is an entrepreneur who craves to help promote literacy in Ghana and impact other young girls positively in society.

The creative and articulate writing skills of Nasreen earned her an award as "Ghana's 25Under25 Excelling Youth in Creative Writing and Content Creation" in March this year.

Through her writing, Nasreen aims to educate and entertain her readers and create a positive impact on society.

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham
