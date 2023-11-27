Ghanaian fishing observer goes missing

File photo: Fisheries observer

A Ghanaian fisheries observer has vanished while aboard a tuna vessel, Marine 707.

The fisheries observer, Samuel Abayitey, vanished two weeks ago.



This is the second time a Ghanaian fisheries observer has disappeared whilst aboard a vessel.



There has been no information from either the vessel owners, crew manager, or the fisheries commission since the fisheries observer disappeared.



Mr Abayitey was part of government's initiative aimed at regulating over-fishing and addressing other illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices carried out by certain trawlers.



These practices have led to the depletion of small pelagic fish stocks, which constitute a vital component of the coastal region’s diet, pushing them to the brink of collapse.



The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has, however, begun investigations into the incident.

In 2019, a Ghanaian, Emmanuel Essien, disappeared while aboard a Chinese trawler, Jin Hao 608.



The missing Ghanaian captured a video of the crew who were engaging in the transfer of fish illegally from a trawler to a large canoe.



Mr Essien disappeared two weeks later while working aboard the vessel, Meng Xin 15.



He had written a statement to police requesting they investigate the Jin Hao 608 crew before his disappearance.



He requested that the Police investigate the crew for engaging in unreported, illegal, and unregulated fishing practices.



Mr Essien is yet to be found.