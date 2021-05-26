Ghanaian group launches YOUNGevity project to fight violent crime among black community in UK

Daniel Adom Dankwah

New figures have shown that, violent crime committed by young people in London have surged in the last four years. Knife crime alone constitutes 52 percent of all crimes committed in the capital.

A recent government annual youth justice report published last month, indicates that, more than half of young people who commit crime and are in prison custody, come from the black community or the ethnic minority background.



Even though the black community constitutes only 3.3 percent of the entire population in the UK, black young people make up 25 percent of the prison population.



In February this year, the Mayor of London, Mr Sadiq Khan announced £38m of investment into policing and crime suppression.



Currently, there are 350 police officers working across London Schools as Service Officers to reduce crime according to the BBC and Vice World News.



There are plans to increase the number to 600 officers and youth workers. In spite of the huge financial commitment to crime prevention, there is still a soar in the number of recorded cases of violent crime.

In a bid to partner with the UK Government and other charities in the fight against knife crime and youth violence, YOUNGevity UK LTD, a youth charitable incorporated organisation, has been launched in London, United Kingdom.



During the launch and fundraising event, the Director of Operations, Daniel Adom Dankwah stated that, young people, mostly, who engage in youth violence are not in education, employment or any form of training. Most of these young people are excluded from school because of poor academic performance and disruptive behaviour patterns.



Mr Adom Dankwah explained that, these young people often do not take interest in training after exclusion from school and consequently end up with no jobs because of the lack of employable skills. In order to survive economically, he further pointed out that, these young people become easily susceptible to joining gangs which carry out criminal activities such as burglary and drug trade to earn a livelihood.



Mr Adom Dankwah revealed that in an effort to reduce youth violence and knife crime, YOUNGevity UK LTD is pioneering three innovative projects called LIVE DREAM ACHIVE which are based on the charity’s slogan.



In an interview with Miss Lydia Ohemaa Afrakomah, the Director of Programmes and Communications, she intimated that, the projects will focus on the prevention of school exclusion of black young people in particular, through the formation of after-school clubs in schools and in the communities, to provide free tuition support for young people who are struggling academically.

She noted that, the after-school clubs will be a centre for talent discovery, skill and positive character development for children and young people. Miss Ohemaa Afrakomah mentioned that LIVE DREAM ACHIVE projects will also work with industry professional who will provide career guidance to bridge the gap between education and world of work.



She hinted that, the charity will also engage the services of black celebrities and models in the fight against knife crime and its mentoring programmes.



Rev. Kingsley Appiagyei, Senior Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, who launched the charity, lauded the leadership for the initiative while calling on the black community, especially Ghanaian community in the UK to support the activities of YOUNGevity UK LTD to reduce crime and youth violence.