Ghanaian journalist, four others win first-ever IOM Reporting Migration Initiative for West and Central Africa

A file photo of Mr. Benson Osei-Savio Boateng presenting the award to Mr. Robert Tachie Menson

The International Organisation for Migration(IOM) has honoured Mr. Robert Tachie Menson, a Chief Reporter with the Ghana News Agency for winning the first-ever Reporting Migration Initiative.

Mr. Tachie Menson was the only Ghanaian journalist who was selected among a list of four other journalists whose entries were chosen from more than 13 countries in the West and Central Africa after highlighting issues related to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, socio-economic development and migration.



For his prize, he received a cash prize and a certificate from the IOM and the European Union(EU).



Presenting the award, Mr. Benson Osei-Savio Boateng, a Representative of the IOM and European Union(EU), congratulated him for winning stating "we are highly inspired by the depth of your insight on the issues of migration from the grassroot".



"Your commitment is very commendable. We are happy to have such a dedicated and skilled journalist to be part of this effort to ensure dignified living and productive migration for all".

Receiving the award, Mr. Tachie Menson said: "In an environment and region where issues pertaining to migrants and vulnerable groups receive little media attention and focus, such rare opportunities and platforms to tell stories of migrants become very vital.



"This can go a long way to draw the attention of authorities and decision makers to their plight, so they are informed to draft better policies and programnes to reintegrate and rebuild their lives and promote their general welfare and well-being," he added.



He appealed to the media to double up the commitment and focus on migration related stories particularly in a Coronavirus era to re-shape the lives of migrants.

Source: Robert Tachie - Contributor

