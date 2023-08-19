Ghanaian journalist shares 'horrible' experience at a popular South African hotel

File photo: Ridwan alledged that some officials at the hotel broke into his room and stole his money

Ghanaian Journalist, Ridwan Karim Osman, has alleged that some officials of a top South African Hotel, 'Protea Hotel Fire & Ice' by Marriott Johannesburg Melrose Arch, conspired to steal from his room.

The journalist’s allegation comes days after a Patron called out a Ghanaian hotel and resort, Bridgeview for unprofessional conduct.



Ridwan Karim who was in South Africa for an event said more than US$1000 and over 200 Euros was stolen from his hotel room in the southern African nation during his 5-day stay.



In an Instagram post, the GHOne journalist said he is certain that the hotel staff stole his money.



“The basis for my suspicion that the hotel cleaning staff are involved in the disappearance of my money is that I meticulously counted the money on the day of my check-in, and I did not permit any outsiders into my room during my stay. It’s also important to note that only the cleaning staff had the means to access my room” parts of his post read.

Karim insisted that the hotel stole his money because he did not permit anyone into his room the day he counted it.



"The basis for my suspicion that the hotel cleaning staff are involved in the disappearance of my money is that I meticulously counted the money on the day of my check-in, and I did not permit any outsiders into my room during my stay."



Read the full account below:



I am compelled to share a shocking incident that took place during my recent stay at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice by Marriott Johannesburg Melrose Arch. This revelation comes not just as a personal disappointment but as a dire warning to all those who value their safety and trust in hospitality establishments.

My purpose in South Africa was to attend an award ceremony, with my accommodation pre-arranged by the event organisers at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice by Marriott Johannesburg Melrose Arch. This seemingly reputable choice turned into an ordeal that I cannot remain silent about.



During my 5-day stay in room 107, a significant sum of money – $1000 USD and 200 Euros – was stolen from my briefcase, a violation of personal space that should never occur in any establishment, let alone one that prides itself on hospitality.



During my stay, my briefcase remained in my hotel room, untouched; I had no reason to withdraw any cash from it as I had my visa card at hand, and the organisers had also provided me with a per diem allowance.



I am certain the hotel staff stole my money. The basis for my suspicion that the hotel cleaning staff are involved in the disappearance of my money is that I meticulously counted the money on the day of my check-in, and I did not permit any outsiders into my room during my stay.

It’s also important to note that only the cleaning staff had the means to access my room.



On the day I discovered the theft, 5th August 2023, I took immediate action by reporting the incident to the police and, the hotel management, hoping for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. What I received instead was an email on the outcome of an investigation absolving both the hotel and its staff of any responsibility.



I write this post out of a genuine concern for the well-being of all travelers. Your safety, security, and trust deserve to be upheld and respected at all times when you choose a place to stay.



The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice by Marriott Johannesburg Melrose Arch has fallen short of these fundamental expectations.

As you plan your future travels, I urge you to carefully consider where you place your trust, and particularly your hard-earned money.



#ProteaFireAndIceStolemyMoney #GuestSecurityMatters #StayVigilant



Marriott Bonvoy Marriott Hotels



