Ghanaian lawyer dies in Dubai after scuba diving

Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo, a prominent lawyer and partner at AB & David Africa, one of Ghana's leading law firms, has tragically passed away in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A report by asaaseradio.com indicates that she collapsed shortly after returning to her hotel following a scuba diving excursion.



With over 19 years of experience in the energy and extractive industries, Nana Serwah was a respected figure in her field.



As a partner in AB & David Africa's Natural Resources and Extractive Industries Practice Group, she is reported to have represented clients on a wide range of matters related to natural resources, energy, mining, and other extractive industries.



Her expertise encompassed various legal and strategic aspects, including acquisitions, deal structuring, negotiation support, project development, joint ventures, and local content considerations within these sectors.



Additionally, Nana Serwah is said to have led the firm's Government Business and Regulation Practice Group, where she played a pivotal role in advising African governments on public sector organizational and policy reform initiatives.



Her contributions extended to developing industry legislation, capacity-building efforts, and support for enhancing systems and human resources.

The report, however, did not mention when the incident happened, although a Facebook user, Nana Serwah Amaniapong, posted about the death multiple times on Friday, March 29, 2024, which also marked Good Friday 2024.



"Hmmmm This is unbelievable. 24th Feb was our general meeting as 1994 year group. You hosted us and really made us feel at home. The family of APPSA 1994 Yellow Check Year Group is heartbroken. This is too heavy to bear... Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo Monica Tawiah, No! No!! No!!!!!!!" she captioned one of her posts.



